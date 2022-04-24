Watermelon to Orange: Fruits that will help to overcome 'Vitamin D' deficiency

Severe Vitamin D can cause multiple diseases in children, adults, and seniors.



Vitamin D is necessary for body functioning, and deficiency can lead to loss of bones density, which can easily cause osteoporosis and fractures. Severe Vitamin D can cause multiple diseases in children, adults, and seniors. Here's a list of five such fruits that will help in Vitamin D deficiency.



1) Orange

Along with the richness of Vitamin C, it is also filled with Vitamin D. This fruit is good for the skin and boosts immunity. One can have it in the form of fruit or juice.

2) Banana

Banana is a rich source of Vitamin D. It not just strengthens the stomach and bones but also keeps one energized throughout the day. Have a milkshake or direct as a fruit. It also helps indigestion.

3) Apple

Vitamin D is found in apples in abundance. If you don't wish to eat it, you can make juice, milkshake or have it in the form of salad.

4) Watermelon

Melon is a fairly readily available fruit during the summer months, so you should eat it. It protects you from dehydration and compensates for the absence of water in your body.