Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watermelon to Orange: Fruits that will help to overcome 'Vitamin D' deficiency

    First Published Apr 24, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

    Severe Vitamin D can cause multiple diseases in children, adults, and seniors. 
     

    Vitamin D is necessary for body functioning, and deficiency can lead to loss of bones density, which can easily cause osteoporosis and fractures. Severe Vitamin D can cause multiple diseases in children, adults, and seniors. Here's a list of five such fruits that will help in Vitamin D deficiency. 
     

    1) Orange
    Along with the richness of Vitamin C, it is also filled with Vitamin D. This fruit is good for the skin and boosts immunity. One can have it in the form of fruit or juice. 

    2) Banana 
    Banana is a rich source of Vitamin D. It not just strengthens the stomach and bones but also keeps one energized throughout the day. Have a milkshake or direct as a fruit. It also helps indigestion. 

    Also Read: Mint (Pudina) helps to cut 'Belly Fat' and lose weight; how? Read this NOW

    3) Apple
    Vitamin D is found in apples in abundance. If you don't wish to eat it, you can make juice, milkshake or have it in the form of salad. 

    4) Watermelon
    Melon is a fairly readily available fruit during the summer months, so you should eat it. It protects you from dehydration and compensates for the absence of water in your body.

    Also Read: How to buy a perfect mango? Here are some do's & don'ts while purchasing juicy mangos

    5) Papaya
    Papaya is also consumed to meet the Vitamin D deficiency. One can consume it in the form of salad, juice or fruit. It is also good for skin and digestion. 

    Disclaimer: Please, do consult your physician for more details. Asianet Newsable does not claim responsibility for the information included. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cant make it to Kailash Mansarovar, visit Adi Kailash

    Can’t make it to Kailash Mansarovar, visit Adi Kailash

    Google Doodle celebrates Naziha Salim, the contemporary art legend from Iraq

    Google Doodle celebrates Naziha Salim today: Who is she?

    Solar eclipse 2022: Know the do's and don't while viewing year's first Surya Grahan - adt

    Solar eclipse 2022: Know the do's and don't while viewing year's first Surya Grahan

    Earth Day 2022: Google doodle shows real time-lapse images to display impact of climate change - adt

    Earth Day 2022: Google doodle shows real time-lapse images to display impact of climate change

    Can fatal aplastic anaemia be treated with homoeopathy Here is all you need to know about the rare condition drb

    Can fatal aplastic anaemia be treated with homoeopathy? Here's all you need to know about the rare condition

    Recent Stories

    Was forced to buy MF Hussain painting from Priyanka Gandhi for Rs 2 crore Yes Bank Rana Kapoor to ED gcw

    Was forced to buy MF Hussain painting from Priyanka Gandhi for Rs 2 cr: Rana Kapoor to ED

    Mint (Pudina) helps to cut 'Belly Fat' and lose weight; how? Read this NOW RBA

    Mint (Pudina) helps to cut 'Belly Fat' and lose weight; how? Read this NOW

    US college offers pornography class where students teachers to watch porn movies together gcw

    US college offers pornography class where students, teachers to watch porn movies together

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy wishes Asian countries to alter their 'attitude' toward Ukraine - adt

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy wishes Asian countries to alter their 'attitude' toward Ukraine

    11 year old girl gangraped by 6 minors in Jharkhand s Khunti district all arrested gcw

    11-year-old girl gangraped by 6 minors in Jharkhand's Khunti district, all arrested

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians MI squad - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

    Video Icon
    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon
    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'-ycb

    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'

    Video Icon
    Khaas dost should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    'Khaas dost' should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    Video Icon