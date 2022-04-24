Watermelon to Orange: Fruits that will help to overcome 'Vitamin D' deficiency
Severe Vitamin D can cause multiple diseases in children, adults, and seniors.
Vitamin D is necessary for body functioning, and deficiency can lead to loss of bones density, which can easily cause osteoporosis and fractures. Severe Vitamin D can cause multiple diseases in children, adults, and seniors. Here's a list of five such fruits that will help in Vitamin D deficiency.
1) Orange
Along with the richness of Vitamin C, it is also filled with Vitamin D. This fruit is good for the skin and boosts immunity. One can have it in the form of fruit or juice.
2) Banana
Banana is a rich source of Vitamin D. It not just strengthens the stomach and bones but also keeps one energized throughout the day. Have a milkshake or direct as a fruit. It also helps indigestion.
3) Apple
Vitamin D is found in apples in abundance. If you don't wish to eat it, you can make juice, milkshake or have it in the form of salad.
4) Watermelon
Melon is a fairly readily available fruit during the summer months, so you should eat it. It protects you from dehydration and compensates for the absence of water in your body.
5) Papaya
Papaya is also consumed to meet the Vitamin D deficiency. One can consume it in the form of salad, juice or fruit. It is also good for skin and digestion.
Disclaimer: Please, do consult your physician for more details. Asianet Newsable does not claim responsibility for the information included.