The sipper comes with a secure lid and a reusable stainless steel straw. According to the product description, its leak-proof and anti-splash design helps minimise spills during normal use. However, it is advisable to carry the bottle upright rather than placing it horizontally inside a bag, as no lid should be assumed to be completely leak-proof under all conditions. Its base measures 9.5 centimetres in diameter, which may allow it to fit into many standard car cup holders. Compatibility depends on the size of the cup holder in your vehicle.

Stainless Steel Construction Makes Cleaning Easier

The manufacturer states that the sipper is made from food grade 304 stainless steel, a material known for its corrosion resistance. The product description also states that it uses BPA-free materials. For people looking for an alternative to conventional plastic water bottles, this can be an option worth considering. The package includes one sipper, a lid with a straw, a stainless steel straw and a cleaning brush for the straw, making routine cleaning more convenient.