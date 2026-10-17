Track ballast offers several important benefits that help keep railway lines safe and stable.

Distributes weight: It helps transfer the train’s weight from the rails to the sleepers and then to the ground.

Reduces vibrations: The stones help absorb and reduce some of the vibrations caused by moving trains.

Improves drainage: The gaps between the stones allow rainwater to drain away, reducing the risk of water collecting around the track and weakening the ground beneath it.

Controls weed growth: Ballast helps limit the growth of weeds around railway tracks.

Makes maintenance easier: Railway workers can adjust the position of the track by working with the ballast and sleepers when required.

However, ballast does not completely block railway noise. The amount of noise produced depends on several factors, including the train's design, the type of track and the sound-control systems used along the railway line.