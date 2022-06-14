Want luscious hair at home? 5 lifestyle changes you need to do to have longer tresses

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hair care is more about what we eat, how we go about our daily lives, and other behaviours. It is also about how healthy we are on the inside and the steps we take to stay that way. So, if you want long and thick hair, consider changing your living choices as soon as feasible.

    Men and women are willing to spend a lot of money on hair care since it is one of the most appealing aspects of their personality. It is not, however, about how much money or goods someone may use to make their hair thick and dense. Instead, hair care is more about what we eat, how we go about our daily lives, and other behaviours.

    It is also about how healthy we are on the inside and the steps we take to stay that way. So, if you want long and thick hair, consider changing your living choices as soon as feasible.

    Massage your scalp on a daily basis using oil
    Regular scalp oiling and massage will enhance blood circulation and new hair development. Applying oil to the hair will also reduce knots and moisturise it from the roots to the tip.

    Select your hair oil, shampoo, and hair products with caution.
    Choose shampoos that are devoid of chemicals and synthetic scents. It is totally OK if your hair does not smell nice, but it is necessary to preserve the hair strong and healthy. So pick your hair care products carefully. Choose goods that are organic or herbal. Avoid using electric curlers/straighteners and sprays as well.

    Before going to bed, comb your hair and tie it up.
    Don't leave your hair open while sleeping. Instead, comb your hair well and tie it up to prevent breaking.

    Keep hydrated
    If you haven't been drinking enough water each day, try tracking how much you drink throughout the day. Staying hydrated is essential for preventing health concerns. Furthermore, dehydration can cause scalp dryness and hair loss.

    Sleep well
    If you are sleep deprived, you must give your body the rest it requires. Only by giving your body's cells enough time to regenerate can you get fitter on the inside. When this is addressed, you will feel better and the condition of your hair will improve.

