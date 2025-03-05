Want lower bills with AC this summer? Try these smart tips to save on electricity!

AC usage typically increases in the summer, leading to higher electricity bills. But, using a few tips can help reduce your bill even with increased AC use. Let's see what those tips are.

Summer electricity saving tips

People often dread summer, some fearing the heat, while many worry about the increased electricity bills from using fans, coolers, and ACs to beat the heat. AC usage, in particular, significantly increases electricity bills.

AC use increases electricity bills...

Using AC to escape the heat can result in electricity bills hotter than the weather itself. People struggle, unsure of what to do. They can't bear the heat and hot air, but they also can't afford the electricity bill. If you want to use AC and still lower your bill, follow these tips.

How to reduce your electricity bill?

Using the AC at 24 degrees can slightly reduce electricity usage, potentially lowering the bill. Also, turn off the AC when no one is home; avoid using it unnecessarily.

Set the AC timer to run only when needed and automatically turn off. This reduces AC usage.

Regularly servicing the AC improves its performance, reducing the need to set it at low temperatures. This also reduces the electrical load.