Skin Care: 7 DIY Tan Removal Remedies for Naturally Glowing Skin at Home
Simple kitchen ingredients like lemon, aloe vera, and curd can help remove tan, brighten skin, and restore natural glow with regular use, offering a safe and affordable skincare solution.
Lemon & Honey Pack
Lemon’s vitamin C helps lighten tan while honey deeply hydrates the skin. This combination works as a natural brightening and moisturising treatment.
Curd & Besan Face Pack
Curd contains lactic acid that gently exfoliates dead skin cells. Besan helps cleanse and brighten the skin, revealing a smoother complexion.
Potato Juice Treatment
Potato juice is rich in enzymes that reduce pigmentation and dark patches. It cools the skin and gradually evens out tone.
Tomato Pulp Mask
Tomatoes are packed with antioxidants like lycopene that reduce tan and redness. Regular use helps restore natural radiance.
Aloe Vera Gel Therapy
Aloe vera soothes sunburn and repairs damaged skin naturally. Its cooling properties help fade tan while calming irritation.
Milk & Turmeric Remedy
Milk gently exfoliates and nourishes the skin with lactic acid. Turmeric helps brighten and reduce inflammation caused by sun exposure.
Cucumber & Rose Water Pack
Cucumber hydrates and cools the skin while reducing redness. Rose water refreshes and soothes sensitive, sunburnt skin.
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