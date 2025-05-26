Walking vs Jogging: Which boosts your health more? Discover better option
Doctors weigh in on the walking vs jogging debate, revealing which is better for overall health, weight loss, and heart fitness. Find out which one suits your lifestyle and goals best.
Walking vs Jogging: Which is Best? Walking is simple and low-impact, making it ideal for many. But is it enough? Jogging burns more calories—find out which exercise suits your health and fitness goals better.
Walking and jogging both support weight loss, diabetes management, and heart health. But which is more effective—walking for a longer duration or jogging for a shorter time? Discover which activity offers better health benefits based on your goals.
It’s hard to say if walking or jogging is better overall. Jogging is time-efficient and boosts stamina, while walking, though slower, can burn similar calories over longer durations and is gentler on joints.
Jogging burns more energy than walking and significantly boosts heart health, but it may strain the joints. Walking, though less intense, is gentler on the body and a safer option for long-term fitness.
Health experts recommend 300 minutes of light exercise per week. If that’s not achievable, combine regular walking with at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise to maintain overall fitness, heart health, and weight management.
