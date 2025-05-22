Health Guide: Benefits of pebble stone walking; Check here
Walking on pebble stones is an important practice mentioned in Siddha medicine
| Published : May 22 2025, 09:04 AM
2 Min read
Health Benefits of Pebble Stone Walking: Walking offers various health benefits, and there are many types of walking. Race walking, retro walking, and pebble walking are noteworthy. Siddha medicine refers to this as Varma walkway. Varmam is a part of Siddha medicine, and that's where ‘Varma walkway’ comes in.
Varma walkway helps activate Varma energy points in the body. Varma points on the soles of the feet are stimulated when walking on pebbles. You can create an 8-shaped pebble walkway at home. You can set this up anywhere in the house – terrace, garden, front yard – as per your convenience. You can also walk along riverbanks.
Benefits: Helps control blood sugar levels in diabetics. Daily pebble stone walking can reduce blood pressure in the elderly. Daily figure-8 walking helps maintain weight. Setting this up at home allows for convenient exercise. Improves bowel movements and promotes digestion. Prevents rheumatic diseases.
How to set it up? Choose a space 8 to 10 feet long in your home. Create an 8-shaped path facing north and south. A width of 6 feet is ideal. Fill this path with pebbles and start walking gently on them. Walk barefoot if you don't have any sores on your feet. Walk for 10 minutes clockwise and 10 minutes anti-clockwise.
Caution! Some people make the 8-shaped walkway too small, which can cause dizziness. The walkway should not be less than 6 feet wide. A 10-foot walkway is more comfortable. Start slowly and gradually increase the pace.
