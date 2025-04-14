user
Vishu 2025: 20 Wishes, Quotes, and Messages to Celebrate the New Year

This collection of greetings is perfect for spreading cheer and positivity during Vishu 2025.

Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 14, 2025, 12:40 PM IST

Vishu, the Kerala New Year, is a festival of hope, light, and togetherness. It's a time to reflect on new beginnings, enjoy the Vishukkani, and share heartfelt greetings with friends and family. Here’s a collection of 20 wishes, quotes, and messages that you can use to spread joy through WhatsApp, Facebook, or any platform this Vishu.

Heartfelt Wishes for Vishu 2025

"Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Vishu! May the new year fill your life with happiness and success."

"Happy Vishu! May the blessings of this day bring peace and prosperity to your home."

"Let this Vishu bring new hopes and endless happiness to you and your loved ones."

"May the Vishukkani bring a fresh start filled with positivity and joy. Happy Vishu!"

"Wishing you a memorable Vishu celebration and a bright year ahead."

"Vishu is a celebration of new beginnings and cherished traditions—embrace the beauty of today."

"Let the light of Vishu illuminate your path and fill your heart with hope.""A new year is a blank page—write your story with dreams, courage, and love."

"The beauty of Vishu lies in its message of renewal and togetherness. Cherish it fully."

"Celebrate this Vishu with gratitude for the past and excitement for the future."

ALSO READ: Vishu 2025: Date, Muhurat time, Significance and Rituals of Malayali New year explained


Messages for WhatsApp for Vishu 2025

Happy Vishu to you and your family! May your days ahead be filled with laughter and love."

"Sending warm Vishu wishes your way! Enjoy the feast and create cherished memories."

"On this Vishu, may every moment be as delightful as the Vishukkani itself."

"Wishing you a year of abundance and happiness this Vishu 2025. Celebrate with joy!"

**"Vishu is here—let’s embrace it with bright smiles and loving hearts. Have a great day!"

Messages for Facebook for Vishu 2025

"Vishu is a time for new beginnings and shared happiness. Wishing everyone a wonderful day!"

"May this Vishu bring you closer to your dreams and surround you with love and positivity."

"Sending warm wishes to all my Facebook friends—let’s celebrate Vishu with joy and hope."

"Happy Vishu! Cherish the beauty of the day and make memories to last a lifetime."

"Vishu reminds us of the importance of togetherness—let’s celebrate the light of hope together."

