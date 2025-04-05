Vishu 2025: Date, Muhurat time, Significance and Rituals of Malayali New year explained

Read Full Gallery

Vishu 2025 is a significant festivla for Malayalis, Let's look at the festival Date, Muhurat time, Significance and Rituals of Malayali New year explained.

Vishu 2025

Vishu, the traditional New Year festival for Malayali communities. This festival signifies a time of new opportunity and renewal as the year begins to them from this day according to Mythology. Celebrated in the Malayalam month of Medam, it falls on the second week of April. In 2025, Vishu will be observed on Monday, April 14th. The solar transition (Sankranti) marking the start of the Malayalam solar year occurs on April 13th at 03:00 PM.

The Auspicious Date

Vishu 2025 is celebrated on April 14th, Monday marking the new year. This day coincides with the sun's entry into Aries (Mesha Rashi). This astronomical event marks the beginning of a new solar cycle and the traditional New Year in Kerala.

Significance of Vishu

Vishu is a festival which is rooted from deep cultural and spiritual significance in Kerala. This fetival celebrates new beginnings and mythological conncections.

New Beginnings: Vishu is a symbol of fresh start. This festival celebrates optimism and the embrace of new opportunities after a thorough cleaning and decoration of homes which is scientifically proven to be beneficial and known as Decluttering.

Astronomical Event: This festival is celebrated on marking the sun's transit into Medam Rashi. Vishu is observed with the Hindu solar calendar and the onset of the harvest season.



Mythological Links: The festival is associated with Lord Vishnu and Krishna's victory over Narakasura, symbolizing good triumphing over evil. Another belief links it to Surya Dev's return after Ravana's defeat.

Hope for Prosperity: Vishu rituals are rooted in the belief that the initial sights and experiences of the day influence the year's fortune and well-being.