user
user icon

Vishu 2025: Date, Muhurat time, Significance and Rituals of Malayali New year explained

Vishu 2025 is a significant festivla for Malayalis, Let's look at the festival Date, Muhurat time, Significance and Rituals of Malayali New year explained.

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 5, 2025, 9:23 AM IST

Vishu 2025

Vishu, the traditional New Year festival for Malayali communities. This festival signifies a time of new opportunity and renewal as the year begins to them from this day according to Mythology. Celebrated in the Malayalam month of Medam, it falls on the second week of April. In 2025, Vishu will be observed on Monday, April 14th. The solar transition (Sankranti) marking the start of the Malayalam solar year occurs on April 13th at 03:00 PM.

article_image2

The Auspicious Date

Vishu 2025 is celebrated on April 14th, Monday marking the new year. This day coincides with the sun's entry into Aries (Mesha Rashi). This astronomical event marks the beginning of a new solar cycle and the traditional New Year in Kerala.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami 2025: Key dates, timings, and rituals; Check here


article_image3

Significance of Vishu

Vishu is a festival which is rooted from deep cultural and spiritual significance in Kerala. This fetival celebrates new beginnings and mythological conncections. 

New Beginnings: Vishu is a symbol of fresh start. This festival celebrates optimism and the embrace of new opportunities after a thorough cleaning and decoration of homes which is scientifically proven to be beneficial and known as Decluttering.

Astronomical Event: This festival is celebrated on marking the sun's transit into Medam Rashi. Vishu is observed with the Hindu solar calendar and the onset of the harvest season.
 
Mythological Links: The festival is associated with Lord Vishnu and Krishna's victory over Narakasura, symbolizing good triumphing over evil. Another belief links it to Surya Dev's return after Ravana's defeat.

Hope for Prosperity: Vishu rituals are rooted in the belief that the initial sights and experiences of the day influence the year's fortune and well-being.

article_image4

Key Rituals of Vishu

Vishu is celebrated with unique and meaningful customs:
Vishukkani:  The Auspicious First Sight
The most vital ritual is the "Vishukkani." The night before Vishu, elders arrange an auspicious display featuring:

An image or idol of Lord Vishnu or Krishna.

Golden yellow Konna flowers.

Raw rice and coconut.

Seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Betel leaves and arecanut.

A mirror (Valkannadi).

Gold ornaments and coins.

A lit traditional lamp (Nilavilakku).

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Weight Loss Guide: 5 plank variations to help you lose weight sri

Weight Loss Guide: 5 plank variations to help you lose weight

Health Tips: 7 nourishing avocado hair masks for silky, hydrated strands sri

Health Tips: 7 nourishing avocado hair masks for silky, hydrated strands

Career tips: Looking for new Job? Adopt THESE Powerful strategies to achieve professional success MEG

Career tips: Looking for new Job? Adopt THESE Powerful strategies to achieve professional success

7-Minute power workout for weight loss, strength: List of exercises, benefits explained MEG

7-Minute power workout for weight loss, strength: List of exercises, benefits explained

Real-Life Weight Loss Tips: How chewing techniques and sleep cycles play a key role MEG

Real-Life Weight Loss Tips: How chewing techniques and sleep cycles play a key role

Recent Stories

Kalyani Priyadarshan Saree Styles for Office First Job Fashion sri

Office Saree Looks: Style Like Kalyani Priyadarshan for First Job

Trump tariff shock sends gold soaring! Top 3 gold ETFs to invest in 2025 AJR

Trump's tariff shock sends gold soaring! Top 3 gold ETFs to invest in 2025

Effortless Trendy Hairstyles Inspired by Rashmika Mandanna sri

Effortless Rashmika Mandanna Inspired Hairstyles for Girls

Aishwarya Rai Inspired Makeup and Dress Up Ideas for Women sri

Makeup & Dress Like Aishwarya Rai: From Sweet Girl to Bold Woman

Test Your IQ with These Top 10 Tricky Questions and Answers sri

Only 1% Can Solve These 10 Tricky Questions, Are You One of Them?

Recent Videos

Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Reaffirms India's Support for Bangladesh's Stability in Meeting with Yunus

PM Modi Reaffirms India's Support for Bangladesh's Stability in Meeting with Yunus

Video Icon