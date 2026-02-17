Viral Video: Why Is Everyone Talking About THIS Teacher? (WATCH)
Viral Video: With social media being so huge now, anything can go viral in seconds. Lately, a video of a teacher has been trending like crazy online. So, what's this video all about? What's so special in it?
Special attraction at the school's annual day
During the school's annual day event, students were dancing on stage. To encourage them, a teacher also came onto the stage. No one expected her to dance so wonderfully.
Powerful steps to the Mukkabala song
As the Mukkabala song played, the teacher rocked the stage. Dancing to this song isn't easy, but she performed the steps very easily and confidently. The audience cheered and clapped.
Prabhu Deva's energy
Prabhu Deva choreographed this song in the movie. Even after years, it still attracts the youth. The teacher showed the same energy. Netizens are amazed she did it in a saree.
Amazing dance in a saree
Usually, people wear comfy clothes for fast songs. But this teacher danced wonderfully in a traditional saree. Everyone loved this blend of tradition and modernity.
Netizens' praise and viral reactions
The video went viral within hours of being shared on social media. Netizens left fun comments like, “Steps fit for Prabhu Deva himself,” and “Teacher has super energy.”
