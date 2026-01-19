Red Flower Plants: 5 Red Flowering Plants to Brighten Up Your Home; Read On
Red Flower Plants For Home: If you want to enhance your home's beauty and create a positive atmosphere, you can plant these five beautiful red-colored plants. They are easy to grow and will make your home even more gorgeous
Red Rose
The red rose is beautiful for worship and decor. Its scent is calming and brings positivity. Plant in an 8-10 inch pot with soil, manure, and sand. Needs 4-5 hours of sun.
Hibiscus Plant
The hibiscus plant is beautiful and offered to Goddess Durga. It's great for hair and skin and flowers quickly. Plant in a large pot or ground in a sunny spot. Water 2-3 times a week.
Geranium
Geranium is a pretty red flower that repels mosquitoes and flies. Plant it in a medium pot. It's low-maintenance and needs little water. Keep it in a low-sunlight spot like a balcony.
Anthurium
Anthurium is a beautiful red plant that purifies the air. Its flowers last a long time. Use it for living room decor. Keep it out of direct sun; it needs low light and little water.
Bougainvillea
Bougainvillea is a beautiful, hardy, long-blooming outdoor plant. It's considered positive by Vastu. Plant in a pot or ground near a wall or grill to help its vine spread well.
