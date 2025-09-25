Image Credit : stockphoto

It's true that aloe vera heals wounds. But you shouldn't apply aloe vera gel to deep or open wounds. Also, people allergic to onions and garlic may have an allergic reaction to aloe vera. If you get a rash after applying this gel, stop using it.

Also, if you have diabetes and are taking medication to control your sugar, avoid taking aloe vera orally. This is because it can lower your sugar levels even more. It's also not good to take aloe vera supplements if you have stomach pain, diarrhea, or nausea, as it can worsen your problem.

Breastfeeding women should also not use it, as it can cause diarrhea and other problems for their babies. Aloe vera latex and its juice are not good for children under 12, so they should not use it.