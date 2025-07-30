Aloe Vera Farming: How You Can Earn Rs 10 Lakh with Minimal Investment
Many people want to start a business but hesitate due to investment fears or profit uncertainty. Let's explore a low-risk, high-profit business idea with minimal investment.
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Google Gemini AI
Aloe Vera Cultivation
Aloe vera, a medicinal plant, is widely used in beauty products, health drinks, and medicines. Its consistent market demand makes it a popular crop among farmers, especially in arid regions and rain-fed lands.
25
Image Credit : Google Gemini AI
How tall does it grow?
Aloe vera leaves are thick, fleshy, with spiky edges, growing 30-60 cm tall. Yellow-red flowers bloom from November to February. The dried yellow sap is used medicinally for skin, eye, ulcer, and liver ailments, as well as diarrhea, menstrual regulation, and spleen issues.
35
Image Credit : Google Gemini AI
Even in sandy soils
Aloe vera thrives in light sandy, well-drained soils. Propagation is through suckers, with 8,000-10,000 plants per acre at 90x45 cm spacing. 8-10 tons of cow dung manure per acre is needed, with N:P:K (20:20:20) for higher yields.
45
Image Credit : Google Gemini AI
Cultivation Method
Aloe vera is relatively pest-free, though leaf spot can occur. Regular weeding and earthing up are essential. Drip irrigation helps during water scarcity. Yields last 4-5 years after planting, with the first harvest at 10 months and subsequent harvests every 4 months.
55
Image Credit : Google Gemini AI
Yield and Income
Yields reach 25,000 kg of leaves in the first year and up to 30,000 kg in the second, per acre. Selling leaves or plants to processing units generates good profits. With 12,000 plants per acre and a Rs. 40,000-50,000 investment, income can reach Rs. 1.2 lakhs at Rs. 10 per plant. Large-scale farming with buyback agreements can increase profits fivefold.
Related Stories