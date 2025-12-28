Image Credit : Getty

Amla, Coconut Oil

Mix equal amounts of amla powder and coconut oil, and heat it on a medium flame. When the mixture is lukewarm, apply it to your scalp and massage. Apply and massage this oil well once a week. By doing this regularly, your hair will become beautiful. There's a chance that grey hair will also turn black.

Henna, Coffee Powder

Boil coffee powder in water. Add henna powder to this mixture and mix well. Apply this hair pack thoroughly to the scalp and hair. Using this hair pack regularly conditions the hair and makes it shiny. Regular use will help darken your hair.

Onion Juice and Honey

Mix onion juice with a teaspoon of honey. Apply this to your scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes. This helps boost melanin production and also reduces the problem of grey hair.