Green tea to Turmeric Milk: 7 drinks for weight loss

Lemon Water

Kickstart your metabolism with lemon water. The vitamin C in lemons supports digestion, and the tangy flavor can curb cravings. Squeeze half a lemon into a glass of warm water

Green Tea

Packed with antioxidants and metabolism-boosting catechins, aids weight loss by burning fat. Its minimal calories make it a great morning choice

Coffee

Coffee's caffeine content can boost metabolism and suppress appetite. Opt for black coffee or add a splash of unsweetened almond milk for a low-calorie option

Cucumber Water

Low in calories and high in hydration, cucumber water keeps you full and flushes out toxins. Simply slice cucumber and add it to a pitcher of water. Let it infuse overnight

Ginger Tea

Ginger aids digestion and lemon boosts detoxification. Combine grated ginger, lemon juice, and hot water. Add honey for a touch of sweetness and extra benefits

