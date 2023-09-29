Lifestyle
Green tea to Turmeric Milk: 7 morning drinks for weight loss. Boost metabolism and curb cravings with these healthy options
Kickstart your metabolism with lemon water. The vitamin C in lemons supports digestion, and the tangy flavor can curb cravings. Squeeze half a lemon into a glass of warm water
Packed with antioxidants and metabolism-boosting catechins, aids weight loss by burning fat. Its minimal calories make it a great morning choice
Coffee's caffeine content can boost metabolism and suppress appetite. Opt for black coffee or add a splash of unsweetened almond milk for a low-calorie option
Low in calories and high in hydration, cucumber water keeps you full and flushes out toxins. Simply slice cucumber and add it to a pitcher of water. Let it infuse overnight
Ginger aids digestion and lemon boosts detoxification. Combine grated ginger, lemon juice, and hot water. Add honey for a touch of sweetness and extra benefits