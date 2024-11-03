Lifestyle
Turmeric milk is rich in amino acid, tryptophan. These help you sleep well at night. This milk relaxes the body and mind.
Turmeric milk is full of anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory powers. These boost immunity.
Curcumin in turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric milk reduces body inflammation.
Drinking turmeric milk every night improves digestion. Digestive problems are resolved.
Turmeric milk is also good for the skin. Acne and blackheads disappear. Improves complexion.
Turmeric milk is good for the liver. Removes toxins from the liver.
Turmeric milk helps in weight loss. Improves metabolism. Helps to keep weight under control.
Drinking turmeric milk reduces cough, cold, and respiratory problems quickly.