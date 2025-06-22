4 6

Image Credit : our own

Bus travel completely free

These free buses will ply in various areas of Tirumala and smoothly transport devotees to Tirupati. Devotees can board APSRTC buses from nearby areas without having to go to the bus stand specifically. Charges will be collected only for Tirupati, regardless of where in Tirumala devotees board. Bus travel within Tirumala is completely free. TTD has announced that there are no additional charges.