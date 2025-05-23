Image Credit : our own

TTD, which manages the Tirumala Venkateswara temple, will use AI technology. It will introduce advanced technologies to enhance the pilgrim darshan experience. TTD Executive Officer (EO) J. Shyamala Rao made the announcement on Thursday.

According to the EO, pilgrims will be verified using facial recognition technology and AI-based methods. TTD is taking these steps to prevent fake passes and scams using pilgrims' names.