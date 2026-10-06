Star actress Trisha stays super active on social media alongside her movie shoots. She regularly shares updates about her personal and professional life on Instagram. Trisha recently dropped a post about Vitamin D, and it is going viral right now.

The 43-year-old South Indian beauty queen shared pictures of herself soaking in the morning sun. She added an interesting caption about getting some sun time for Vitamin D. This post is currently grabbing a lot of attention from her fans.

Trisha did not share many details about this. But health experts say Vitamin D becomes extremely crucial because of the bodily changes that happen after you cross 40.