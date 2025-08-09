Image Credit : Freepik

The islands are paradise with turquoise waters, coral reefs, and white-sand beaches. Be it water sports or languid island walks, fulfilling the enthusiasts is what this tropical paradise does all year round. It's simply nature's beauty at its best.

Places to Visit:

Radhanagar Beach - One of the top beaches in Asia

Cellular Jail - A historical landmark

Havelock Island - Diving and snorkeling

Ross Island - Colonial ruins and nature walks