Travel Guide: 7 Hidden Gems to Visit in Kerala for a Relaxing Trip
Kerala has much more to offer than just its famous houseboats and tea estates. These hidden gems give travelers a chance to reconnect with nature, experience authentic village life, and unwind in peaceful surroundings.
7 Hidden Gems to Visit in Kerala
Kerala, known as “God’s Own Country,” is famous for its backwaters, beaches, and tea plantations. But beyond the popular tourist spots lie serene, lesser-known destinations that offer tranquility, scenic beauty, and a break from the crowds. If you're seeking a peaceful getaway, here are seven hidden gems in Kerala that promise a relaxing escape.
1. Varkala – Cliffs, Beaches, and Calm Vibes
Often overshadowed by Kovalam, Varkala is a laid-back coastal town where red cliffs meet the Arabian Sea. Its black sand beach, yoga retreats, and cliffside cafes make it an ideal destination for slow travel and self-reflection.
2. Vagamon – Rolling Meadows and Pine Forests
Located in the Idukki district, Vagamon is a cool, green hill station with tea gardens, pine forests, and meadows. It’s perfect for long walks, nature trails, and quiet stays in eco-resorts far from tourist noise.
3. Thenmala – India’s First Planned Eco-Tourism Spot
Tucked away in the Kollam district, Thenmala blends adventure and calm. With forest trekking, boat rides, and a sculpture garden, it offers a unique mix of nature and art, ideal for those seeking a peaceful yet enriching break.
4. Marari Beach – Untouched Shoreline and Village Life
Unlike the crowded beaches of Alappuzha, Marari Beach remains largely uncommercialized. Located in a sleepy fishing village, it’s a place to enjoy long, quiet walks, Ayurvedic massages, and traditional coastal cuisine.
5. Silent Valley National Park – Unspoiled Wilderness
For nature lovers, Silent Valley in Palakkad is a pristine rainforest untouched by modern development. Rich in biodiversity, it offers guided treks and jeep safaris through dense forests, perfect for quiet observation and solitude.
6. Kakkathuruthu – The Island of Crows
This small island in the Alappuzha backwaters is accessible only by boat. Known for its birdlife, stunning sunsets, and traditional village charm, Kakkathuruthu offers an immersive, off-grid experience far from city distractions.
7. Nelliyampathy – Offbeat Hill Retreat
Often referred to as the “poor man’s Ooty,” Nelliyampathy is a remote hill station near Palakkad. Surrounded by dense forests, coffee plantations, and orange orchards, it’s a serene spot with minimal tourist activity and maximum natural beauty.