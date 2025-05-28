Travel Guide: Spiti Valley to Leh; 7 places you must visit in North India this June
Travel Guide: Looking to beat the June heat? Here are 7 places you must visit for a refreshed heart and mind. Check out the full list of places here
Manali
Travel Guide: A cool retreat in the Kullu Valley, Manali offers snow-capped peaks, lush meadows, and adventure sports. Rohtang Pass and Solang Valley are must-visits for paragliding, zorbing, and stunning views.
Leh Ladakh
Shimla
With pleasant weather and colonial charm, Shimla is ideal for a summer escape. Stroll on Mall Road, explore Jakhoo Temple, or ride the toy train to Kalka for scenic views of pine and deodar forests.
Rishikesh
A spiritual haven on the Ganges, Rishikesh is great for yoga, meditation, and river rafting. Attend the evening Ganga Aarti or trek to waterfalls nearby. It blends adventure with serenity perfectly.
Nainital
Nestled around a sparkling lake, Nainital offers boat rides, cable car views, and forest trails. With colonial-era architecture and a cool climate, it’s a family-friendly hill station in June.
Spiti Valley
A remote cold desert with rugged terrain, Spiti is ideal for road trips, monasteries, and starry skies. Explore Key Monastery, Chandratal Lake, and ancient villages. A quiet, soul-stirring destination.
Dharamshala
Home to the Dalai Lama, McLeod Ganj offers Tibetan culture, monasteries, and treks. June brings crisp air and green hills. Don’t miss Triund Trek for panoramic Himalayan views and peaceful vibes.