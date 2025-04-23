- Home
- Lifestyle
- Travel Guide: Planning to visit Jaipur during the weekend? Check out places you must visit
Travel Guide: Planning to visit Jaipur during the weekend? Check out places you must visit
USA Vice President visited Jaipur. Are you too planning for a weekend trip to Jaipur on the weekend? Check out this article and find out the places you must visit while there
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
1. Amber Fort (Amer Fort)
Highlights: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Amber Fort is a beautiful blend of Hindu and Mughal architecture. The fort’s grandeur, with its large gates, palaces, and stunning views of the surrounding hills and Maota Lake, is a must-see.
Things to do: Explore the Sheesh Mahal (Mirror Palace), enjoy an elephant ride (if available), and admire the intricate carvings and frescoes.
City Palace
Highlights: A regal complex in the heart of Jaipur, City Palace is a blend of Rajasthani and Mughal architecture. It houses museums and courtyards and serves as the residence of the royal family.
Things to do: Visit the museum that showcases royal artifacts, art, and clothing. Don’t miss the Chandra Mahal, where the royal family still resides.
Hawa Mahal (Palace of Winds)
Highlights: This iconic five-story structure, with 953 small windows, was designed for royal women to observe street festivities without being seen. The architecture is a blend of Rajput and Mughal styles.
Things to do: Take a photo of this beautiful pink sandstone building and explore the museum inside.
4. Jantar Mantar
Highlights: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Jantar Mantar is an astronomical observatory with an impressive collection of architectural astronomical instruments, including the world’s largest stone sundial.
Things to do: Learn about the history of Indian astronomy and the accuracy of the instruments, some of which are still in use today.
Jaipur Forts and Palaces
Nahargarh Fort: A great place for panoramic views of the city, especially during sunset.
Jaigarh Fort: Known for its massive cannon, Jaigarh offers a spectacular view of Amber Fort and the surrounding landscape.
Albert Hall Museum
Highlights: Situated in the Ram Niwas Garden, this is Rajasthan’s oldest museum and showcases a fascinating collection of art, jewelry, and historical artifacts.
Things to do: Explore the exhibits, especially the Egyptian mummy and the Rajasthan gallery.
7. Galtaji Temple (Monkey Temple)
Highlights: This historic temple complex, set in a picturesque location with several natural springs and pools, is surrounded by hills.
Things to do: Visit the temples, take a dip in the sacred water tanks, and observe the monkeys.
8. Jaipur Markets and Bazaars
Johari Bazaar: Known for jewelry, especially traditional Kundan and Meenakari work.
Bapu Bazaar: Famous for textiles, handicrafts, and souvenirs like mojaris (traditional shoes), rugs, and pottery.
Tripolia Bazaar: A good place for metalwork, lac bangles, and other traditional items.
9. Sanjay Colony and Chokhi Dhani (Rural Rajasthani Village Experience)
Highlights: For a cultural and traditional experience, visit Chokhi Dhani, a resort styled as a traditional Rajasthani village. It offers cultural performances, folk dances, camel rides, and authentic Rajasthani food.
Things to do: Enjoy the traditional Rajasthani meals, folk music, dance performances, and enjoy the village atmosphere.
10. Shopping for Traditional Rajasthani Handicrafts
Highlights: Jaipur is famous for its traditional handicrafts, including block-printed fabrics, blue pottery, leather goods, and precious stones.
Where to buy: Visit local markets or visit the Rajasthan State Handicrafts Emporium to buy souvenirs like hand-painted miniatures, textiles, and gemstone jewelry.
11. Sunset Point (Nahargarh Fort)
Highlights: A popular spot to catch breathtaking views of the city at sunset. It’s a great place to relax after a day of sightseeing.
Things to do: Capture the beautiful scenery and enjoy the cool breeze.
12. Food to Try in Jaipur
Dal Baati Churma: A traditional Rajasthani dish served with ghee and a variety of accompaniments.
Ghevar: A sweet delicacy made during festivals but available throughout the year.
Pyaaz Kachori: Fried stuffed pastry filled with spiced onions, a popular snack.
Lassi: Try the famous lassi from Lassiwala near MI Road, a creamy yogurt-based drink.