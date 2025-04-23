Image Credit : facebook

1. Amber Fort (Amer Fort)

Highlights: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Amber Fort is a beautiful blend of Hindu and Mughal architecture. The fort’s grandeur, with its large gates, palaces, and stunning views of the surrounding hills and Maota Lake, is a must-see.

Things to do: Explore the Sheesh Mahal (Mirror Palace), enjoy an elephant ride (if available), and admire the intricate carvings and frescoes.