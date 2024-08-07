Lifestyle

7 best places to travel during Independence Day 2024 long weekend

Image credits: Freepik

1. Jaipur, Rajasthan

Known as the Pink City, Jaipur offers a blend of rich history and modern attractions. Visit the majestic Amber Fort, the beautiful Hawa Mahal, and the City Palace.

Image credits: Our own

2. Goa

For beach lovers, Goa is the ideal destination. Enjoy the sun, sand, and sea along with vibrant nightlife, water sports, and delicious seafood.

Image credits: iStock

3. Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Home to the iconic Taj Mahal, Agra is a must-visit for history buffs. The city also boasts other UNESCO World Heritage sites like Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri.

Image credits: FREEPIK

4. Udaipur, Rajasthan

Often referred to as the City of Lakes, Udaipur is known for its stunning palaces and serene lakes. Visit the City Palace, Lake Pichola, and the beautiful Jag Mandir.

Image credits: Puxabay

5. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

For those seeking spirituality and adventure, Rishikesh is the place to be. Known as the Yoga Capital of the World, it offers numerous ashrams and yoga retreats.

Image credits: Pexels

6. Mysore, Karnataka

Mysore is a city rich in heritage and culture. Visit the grand Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill, and the Mysore Zoo.

Image credits: Pinterest

7. Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

Visit the Venna Lake, Pratapgad Fort, and the various viewpoints like Arthur’s Seat and Wilson Point for breathtaking views.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One