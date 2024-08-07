Lifestyle
Known as the Pink City, Jaipur offers a blend of rich history and modern attractions. Visit the majestic Amber Fort, the beautiful Hawa Mahal, and the City Palace.
For beach lovers, Goa is the ideal destination. Enjoy the sun, sand, and sea along with vibrant nightlife, water sports, and delicious seafood.
Home to the iconic Taj Mahal, Agra is a must-visit for history buffs. The city also boasts other UNESCO World Heritage sites like Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri.
Often referred to as the City of Lakes, Udaipur is known for its stunning palaces and serene lakes. Visit the City Palace, Lake Pichola, and the beautiful Jag Mandir.
For those seeking spirituality and adventure, Rishikesh is the place to be. Known as the Yoga Capital of the World, it offers numerous ashrams and yoga retreats.
Mysore is a city rich in heritage and culture. Visit the grand Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill, and the Mysore Zoo.
Visit the Venna Lake, Pratapgad Fort, and the various viewpoints like Arthur’s Seat and Wilson Point for breathtaking views.