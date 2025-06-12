Image Credit : Pixabay

Panama

Entry rule: Indian passport holders with a valid US visa (used at least once) can enter Panama visa-free.

Details:

Panama is famous for its iconic canal, lush forests, and Caribbean beaches. If you have a valid US visa that has been used at least once (entry into the US), you can enter Panama for tourism purposes without needing a Panamanian visa. You’re allowed a stay of up to 30 days. Visit Panama City for a cosmopolitan vibe, Bocas del Toro for beach relaxation, or explore coffee plantations in Boquete. The requirement that the US visa must have been used adds a slight restriction, but it’s still a convenient and generous policy for Indian travelers.