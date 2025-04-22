Travel Guide: 7 Indian villages that feel like foreign destinations
Discover 7 unique villages in India that resemble Europe, France, Costa Rica, and Arabian countries. These villages not only offer scenic beauty but also an international experience without leaving the country.
| Published : Apr 22 2025, 04:22 PM
Mawlynnong, Meghalaya–A Swiss-like clean feeling
Mawlynnong village in East Khasi Hills, with its bamboo dustbins and clean streets, feels like a small European village.
Tharangambadi, Tamil Nadu—A quiet European settlement
Tharangambadi, or Tranquebar, a former Danish colony, evokes Denmark with its streets, old European churches, and cobblestone roads.
Cherrapunji and Nongriat, Meghalaya
Like Costa Rica, Cherrapunji and Nongriat experience constant rain. Living root bridges and waterfalls transform these villages into a tropical paradise.
Puducherry and surrounding villages
French culture thrives in Auroville, Puducherry, and its surrounding villages, with colonial buildings, cafes, and French signs.
Malana, Himachal Pradesh
Malana, nestled in the Himalayas, is known for its independent democratic system and the belief of being descendants of Alexander the Great.
Majuli, Assam
Majuli, the world's largest river island, offers traditional dances and tribal lifestyle reminiscent of Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos.
Khimsar, Rajasthan–Arabian desert vibes
Rajasthan's Khimsar village offers mud havelis, camel rides, and tent-like structures amidst the sand, creating an Arabian Nights ambiance.
