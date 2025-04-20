Image Credit : Freepik

Indian tourists, like travelers from any nation, may encounter criticism due to certain behavioral stereotypes or cultural differences. Complaints often stem from concerns like lack of adherence to local etiquette, overly large and boisterous travel groups, or issues like littering. However, these perceptions are often shaped by isolated incidents and should not be generalized to all Indian travelers. Recognizing the cultural differences and the origin of such criticisms is the first step in addressing them.