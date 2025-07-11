English

Travel Guide: 7 must visit destinations across the world

Jul 11 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy
1. Bhutan-the Almost-Lighthouse

A richly endowed Himalayan kingdom without traffic lights and limited internet hails you back to pure nature, spirituality, and simplicity.

Image credits: Freepik
2. Faroe Islands, Denmark

Dramatic cliffs, silent villages, and connectivity-limited, isolated, these islands seem to be an expression of solitude and slow living.

Image credits: Freepik
3. Kyoto, Japan

Zen gardens and ancient temples allow mindfulness and conscious living free from the din of the digital world in Kyoto.

Image credits: Freepik
4. Patagonia, Chile

Hiking into virgin territories, glaciers, and mountain trails, your only link is with nature.

Image credits: Freepik
5. Kerala Backwaters, India

Sail on a traditional houseboat over palm-fringed canals and timeless village life, with hardly a signal in sight.

Image credits: Freepik
6. Lake Bled

A beautiful lake, castle vistas, and a relaxed tempo make Bled an idyllic retreat where contemplation and relaxation.

Image credits: Freepik
7. Namib Desert, Namibia

Unplug much in the oldest desert on earth; crimson dunes and starry nights provide experiences beyond this world and soul soothing.

Image credits: Freepik

