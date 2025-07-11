Travel Guide: 7 must visit destinations across the world

A richly endowed Himalayan kingdom without traffic lights and limited internet hails you back to pure nature, spirituality, and simplicity.
Dramatic cliffs, silent villages, and connectivity-limited, isolated, these islands seem to be an expression of solitude and slow living.
Zen gardens and ancient temples allow mindfulness and conscious living free from the din of the digital world in Kyoto.
Hiking into virgin territories, glaciers, and mountain trails, your only link is with nature.
Sail on a traditional houseboat over palm-fringed canals and timeless village life, with hardly a signal in sight.
A beautiful lake, castle vistas, and a relaxed tempo make Bled an idyllic retreat where contemplation and relaxation.
Unplug much in the oldest desert on earth; crimson dunes and starry nights provide experiences beyond this world and soul soothing.
