Monsoon travel is about chasing beauty where other people see rain. These destinations not only endure the season—they thrive in it. With careful planning, rain apparel, and a sense of adventure, your monsoon vacation can be your memorable trip ever.

Monsoon travel is not just about dodging rain—it's also about immersing yourself in the magic that it creates. From luscious greeneries to smaller crowds and cooling temperatures, certain destinations actually thrive in the rain. Whether you're a nature lover, an adventure junkie, or a peace seeker, these monsoon-friendly destinations around the world have something for everyone.

7 must visit monsoon friendly destinations:

Here are 7 monsoon-worthy places to see that are worth bringing an umbrella for.

1. Kerala, India – God's Own Country in the Rain

The monsoon turns Kerala into a green paradise. The backwaters are overflowing, the waterfalls erupt with a newness of energy, and the hills of Munnar turn emerald green shrouded in mist. Ayurveda massages are especially recommended this time of the year due to greater body receptivity.

Best experiences: Houseboat ride in Alleppey, Ayurvedic spa, tea plantations in Wayanad.

2. Bali, Indonesia – Tropical Bliss with a Misty Touch

Though technically part of the wet season, Bali’s monsoon is warm and gentle. Rain showers are typically short and followed by sunshine, making it ideal for scenic adventures, cultural exploration, and beach lounging.

Best experiences: Ubud’s rice terraces, Tirta Empul temple, waterfall treks.

3. Chiang Mai, Thailand — Rain-Soaked Temples and Tranquility

Northern Thailand's Chiang Mai is a soothing monsoon getaway with cooler temperatures and smaller crowds. Rain adorns temples, jungles, and hill villages with even greater beauty.

Best experience: Doi Inthanon hikes, elephant sanctuaries, cooking classes.

4. Kyoto, Japan — Tranquil Rainy Days in a Cultural Heaven

Kyoto is beautiful during the monsoon, with moss gardens, bamboo forests, and historic shrines brought back to life by the rain. The humidity is simple to tolerate, and traditional ryokans offer cozy shelter.

Top experiences: Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, Philosopher's Walk, tea ceremonies.

5. Scottish Highlands – Dreary Mountains and Moody Skies

If you love dramatic landscapes, then the Scottish Highlands in rain are breathtaking. The lochs, the moors, and the castles look like a fantasy novel when draped in mist.

Best things to do: Isle of Skye, Glencoe Valley, whisky trails.

6. Costa Rica – Rainforest in Full Bloom

Vietnam's northern region's monsoon or "green season" means green rainforests, river rapids, and plenty of wildlife. Ideal for eco-tourism, rafting, and jungle trekking—plus, fewer travelers and lower costs.

Peak activities: Arenal Volcano, Monteverde Cloud Forest, Tortuguero National Park.

7. Vietnam (Northern Region) – Scenic Rains and Rice Paddies

Northern Vietnam, for instance, Sapa and Ha Giang, is a painter's dream for monsoon. The rolling rice terraces, foggy mountain ridges, and cool weather offer a different but unforgettable Vietnam experience.

Best experiences: Sapa trekking, hill tribe homestays, Ha Giang loop.