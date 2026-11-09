Discover what November 9, 2026, has in store for all 12 zodiac signs. Check today's astrological predictions for career growth, financial opportunities, love, relationships and health.

Aries

Diligence, empathy and efficiency will be key to achieving success in any partnerships today. Completing your duties will leave you gaining the trust of others. You may feel appreciated in your dedication to work and receive assistance with a key task.

Taurus

You may feel your finances are under pressure due to increased costs, so be cautious with your spending. Do not impulse buy and ensure you are only spending what you need to. You may feel some people are trying to cause you issues, but your patience and wisdom will see you through.

Gemini

Your reputation and standing are set to increase today. You may feel more confident with your identity within your social circle or workplace. Your child will perform well or achieve something, which will bring you joy and make you proud. However, you may be concerned about your father’s health so ensure you are meeting their needs. Be cautious of anyone you do not know whilst travelling and ensure you are looking after your possessions.

Cancer

Good luck will help you to complete many tasks quickly today. You may have an opportunity to travel for work which will be beneficial in the future. Comforts and luxuries will increase, leaving you feeling calm and happy. Receiving support from your parents will be key. Their guidance and advice will help you complete any long-standing tasks.

Leo

Many new opportunities to increase your income may arise today. You will aim to make the most of these by working hard and using your talents. Business tasks which have been delayed may begin to move forward, increasing your confidence. However, you may be busy with a legal issue. Ensure your important documents are secure and do not rush into anything.

Virgo

You will feel energized and excited about something new today. You will be able to impress others by working hard, being diligent and using your intelligence. You may have an opportunity to take the lead on a key project or show how efficient you are. You may be thinking about purchasing a new vehicle. If so, ensure you are considering your needs and budget. Good news regarding your child will bring a smile to your face and create a positive atmosphere within your family.

Libra

Try to be logical and wise when making any major decisions today. Rushing into decisions may cause you issues, either personally or financially. You will have an opportunity to spend quality time with your partner. However, be cautious of your increasing costs.

Scorpio

Avoid making any major decisions or taking any risks today as you do not have all of the information. There may be a small issue or technical problem within your business causing you issues. Try to find out why this is happening rather than getting stressed. Avoid making decisions based on what someone tells you. Consider all proposals carefully. Working with the correct partner is likely to be beneficial so be cautious when choosing.

Sagittarius

You may feel lazy and like to put tasks off. Avoid putting anything off until tomorrow. Starting your tasks on time will help to avoid any small issues becoming large. You may wish to make some changes or decorate your home however delays are likely.

Capricorn

There are strong indications that you will gain financially today. Your hard work may provide new ways to earn or you may gain from an old plan. Any ongoing issues within your marriage may begin to disappear. You will have a sweet relationship with your partner again. You are likely to make a new friend who may be beneficial in the future. New endeavours may result in positive outcomes so ensure you are committed to your goals.

Aquarius

Today may be a bit of a rollercoaster however staying patient will help. There may be some discussions or arguments regarding an issue at work. Be clear with your views but also try to understand others. Your confidence and energy will help you through any difficult situations. Harmony will remain within your family and you will continue to receive support from your loved ones. This could be a time of relief for students.

Pisces

You will need to be balanced throughout various areas of your life today. Making thoughtful decisions will open new doors. Those within social or political circles are likely to receive major opportunities so be prepared to show your potential. If you have had an issue for a while, try to find practical solutions. Acting quickly will help to avoid any future issues.