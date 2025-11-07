Tired of Pigeons Dirtying Your Balcony? One Simple Hack to Keep Them Away
Pigeons: Are too many pigeons flocking to your home balcony? Once they get used to it, they'll ruin everything. However, if you follow these tips, pigeons won't even glance at your house again.
Pigeons are everywhere, often entering homes and balconies to build nests. This is a common issue for apartment residents, as they can cause damage and health problems. Fed up? Here's how to get rid of them.
1. Cactus plants...
Thorny plants like cacti help keep pigeons off your balcony. The thorns scare them away and prevent them from perching. Just place a few cactus plants on your balcony.
Installing bird spikes
An easy and effective method is to install bird spikes on AC units or railings. Pigeons also fear shiny objects. Hang old CDs or foil on your balcony to scare them away.
3. Set up a net...
Install a net around your AC unit to block pigeons. They also hate strong smells, so spray a vinegar-water mix on your balcony. Also, stop feeding them, as this encourages them to return.
