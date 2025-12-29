Winter Diabetes Care: How to Manage Blood Sugar Levels in Cold Weather
Cold weather can raise blood sugar levels, increasing health risks for people with diabetes. Understanding why this happens and following simple winter care tips can help manage blood sugar effectively and prevent seasonal complications.
Things to do to control blood sugar levels
Winter increases the risk of seasonal illnesses. It's crucial for those with diabetes to take extra precautions. Diabetics' blood sugar levels often rise in winter due to a faster metabolism.
Colds and fevers can further raise blood sugar
In cold conditions, the body releases more stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones resist insulin and increase the liver's glucose production, raising blood sugar.
Dehydration can cause blood sugar levels to rise
Blood sugar levels can also rise due to dietary changes in winter. People tend to feel less thirsty in the cold and drink less water. Dehydration can cause blood sugar levels to rise.
Regular exercise helps control blood sugar levels
Regular exercise improves insulin sensitivity and helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels.
A balanced diet helps control blood sugar levels
Eating a balanced diet rich in fiber, protein, and healthy fats is crucial. Regularly monitoring blood glucose helps detect fluctuations early.
Maintain a healthy weight, manage stress through yoga or meditation
Maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress through yoga or meditation, and getting good sleep will help protect against rising blood sugar levels.
The high fiber content in apples will control blood sugar levels
The high fiber (especially pectin) and antioxidants in apples slow sugar absorption, preventing spikes. Polyphenols can also improve insulin sensitivity.
Guava is rich in fiber and vitamin C
Guava is rich in fiber and vitamin C, which helps protect against rising blood sugar. Berries (strawberries, blueberries) are low in sugar and rich in antioxidants.
