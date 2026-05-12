Banana Hacks: Keep Them Fresh for Days With 3 Easy Tricks That Really Work!
Most of us love having a banana every day. But they go bad so fast, right? Here are some super simple kitchen tricks to keep your bananas fresh for up to two weeks.
How to keep bananas fresh?
Cover the stem using a plastic cover.
The main reason bananas ripen fast is the ethylene gas released from their stems. This gas speeds up the ripening process. To stop this, you just need to wrap the stems tightly with a plastic cover or aluminium foil. This simple step reduces the gas release and stops the bananas from ripening quickly. For best results, you can separate each banana and wrap its stem individually. This trick can keep your bananas fresh for 5 to 10 days, or even longer.
ALSO READ: 10 Quick Banana Desserts You Can Make in Minutes for Instant Sweet Cravings
Do not refrigerate, keep it in a cool place
Do not keep it near sour fruits
Never keep bananas next to acidic fruits like apples, oranges, or sweet limes. These fruits also release ethylene gas, which will make your bananas ripen and turn black even faster. You should always keep bananas in a separate basket or on a different table to make them last longer. And if they still get too ripe, don't throw them away! Just use them to make a shake, halwa, or some yummy banana pancakes. So next time you buy bananas, definitely give these three simple hacks a try.
ALSO READ: 10 Powerful Health Benefits of Bananas & Why You Should Consume Daily
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.