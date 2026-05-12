The main reason bananas ripen fast is the ethylene gas released from their stems. This gas speeds up the ripening process. To stop this, you just need to wrap the stems tightly with a plastic cover or aluminium foil. This simple step reduces the gas release and stops the bananas from ripening quickly. For best results, you can separate each banana and wrap its stem individually. This trick can keep your bananas fresh for 5 to 10 days, or even longer.

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