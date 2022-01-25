Thinking of losing post-pregnancy weight? Follow Shilpa Shetty’s diet that she used to shed the extra kilos

Follow this diet of Shilpa Shetty if you want to get rid of those extra kilos, post-pregnancy.

Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

For all the new mothers, if you have been thinking about losing your post-pregnancy weight, then fret not. A healthy diet is essential in losing those extra kilos. And when speaking of health and fitness, one cannot miss out on Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s name. Shilpa’s weight loss journey after she delivered her second child, is an inspiration to many. She has proven time and again that eating healthy does not mean starving yourself or not indulging in your cravings. So, if losing weight is on your cards, follow this diet of Shilpa from the times when she delivered her second baby.

Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Wake up early: Shilpa Shetty used to wake up at 7.30 AM every day and would consume 15 ml of aloe very juice. With this, she would eat 10 Tulsi leaves, ginger and jaggery. At 7.45 AM, she would drink two glasses of warm water. ALSO READ: Richard Gere-Shilpa Shetty kissing incident: Mumbai court discharges Bollywood actor in obscenity case

Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

A filling breakfast: After 15 minutes of drinking warm water, Shila Shetty used to have her breakfast at around 8 AM. In her breakfast, she would eat a small bowl of oats cooked in a dash of milk and water. If not oats, she would eat muesli in skimmed milk. Another breakfast option for her used to be eating two whole eggs with toasted whole wheat bread and soaked almonds. AN hour later, Shilpa would have her cup of tea with milk and brown sugar.

Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Mid-morning meal: A couple of hours after her breakfast, Shilpa Shetty preferred to eat a bowl of musk fruits, preferably muskmelon or papaya with strawberry or apple. She would also add oranges and five tablespoons of yoghurt to make a smoothie.

Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Lunch at 1 PM: Shilpa Shetty’s lunch would comprise a bowl of brown rice with a dollop of ghee. She would eat this with any vegetable and either a portion of grilled fish or chicken. Those who do not eat non-vegetarian meals can replace it with one raw carrot, beans, and a glass of salted chaas. A piece of jaggery, dudhil (lauki) halwa made with dates and raisins, or chikki can be eaten for dessert. Shilpa used to at this dessert at least twice a week till the time she lost 10 kilograms of weight.

Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Snacks in the evening: At 3 PM, Shilpa Shetty used to have her evening snacks. This comprised of eight to 10 makhanas, five akhrots (walnuts) or raisins. She would also eat crackers with hummus (low-fat) or two scrambled eggs or avocado dip.

Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Early dinner: Shilpa Shetty’s dinner spread used to be laid by 7.30 PM. Her dinner preference used to be a soup – either a vegetable soup (made of tomato, greens and pumpkin), or chicken soup. Other than a bowl of soup, she would eat a plate full of salad.

Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram