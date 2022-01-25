Shilpa Shetty, Badshah shocked as contestant sets himself on fire on India's Got Talent (Watch)

A contestant set himself on fire while performing a dangerous act on the stage of India's Got Talent, later shouted for help; watch video here

India's Got Talent Season 9 is currently going on; this popular reality show was premiered on January 15 with a new set of judges, Shilpa Shetty. Badshah replaced Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, and Kirron Kher remained in the panel. Latest, promo of the show was shared on social media by the makers, where we can see one of the contestants named Pritam Nath explaining his stunt to the judges.

Pritam Nath tells them he will lock himself up inside the house made by hay, which will be set on fire. Nath adds he has to come out before the place gets wholly burned. But, when the stunt began, Nath was seen helpless and unable to escape the burning house and set himself free.

A panicked rapper Badshah says, "TV mein kuch dikhayai nahi de raha mujhe (I can't see anything on screen)." Meanwhile, Pritam Nath screams for help. Badshah rushes from his seat to push the buzzer to stop the task, and even the fire brigade is called. Shilpa was also seen scared.

India's Got Talent is a platform where people across the country come and showcase their talent and also entertain the audience. The performances are all different from one another. Many contestants tell their struggle stories and how they reach this platform during the show.

While some are dance, singing and musical acts, there are choreographed stunts performed by some groups. India's Got Talent is in its 9th season has a new panel of judges this time.