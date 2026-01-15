- Home
Women's Food: Women over 35 need to be very careful. They should eat certain special foods. This will provide them with plenty of protein and also prevent health problems. The most important thing they should eat is soaked moong dal (green gram).
Which lentil to eat?
After 35, women's bodies weaken. They need nutrients like iron, protein, and calcium. Soaked moong sprouts are a must-eat, packed with protein, vitamins, and minerals.
Benefits of eating
Eating 100g of moong sprouts daily gives you 32g of protein, keeping you active. It aids digestion, prevents constipation, and is great for post-delivery weight loss.
For beauty too
Soaked moong dal boosts immunity with its vitamins and antioxidants. It prevents skin sagging, repairs skin from within for a healthy glow, and works wonders for hair growth.
Even better to eat in winter
Rich in calcium, soaked moong dal strengthens bones and prevents winter bone pain. Soak them overnight, then eat with lemon juice. Add tomato and salt for a tasty meal.
