Eating fish is great, but a bone stuck in your throat can be scary. Instead of panicking, there are simple steps you can take. Here's what to do, what to avoid, and when you absolutely must see a doctor.

Fish bone stuck in your throat?

We all love a good fish curry or fry, but sometimes, a tiny bone can get stuck in your throat and cause a lot of trouble. When a fish bone gets lodged in your throat, the first thing to do is stay calm instead of panicking. If you panic, you might try to eat more food to push it down, which can make things worse. Instead, drink some water, relax, and try the simple remedies listed below.

A ball of cooked rice

This is one of the best tricks to get a fish bone out of your throat. Take a small amount of cooked rice and form a dry ball without adding any water. Swallow this ball without chewing it. The heavy and sticky texture of the rice will wrap around the bone and carry it straight down to your stomach, where the stomach acid will easily dissolve it.

A large piece of ripe banana

Bananas have a soft and sticky texture. If you feel a bone stuck in your throat, take a large bite of a banana and try to swallow it in one go with minimal chewing. As the banana moves down your throat, it can help push the bone down the food pipe.

Eat dry bread or toast

Just like rice, dry bread or toast can also be a good solution. Lightly dip a piece of bread in water or milk, roll it into a ball, and then swallow it. The fibrous texture of the bread can help grip the bone and push it down.

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Things you must avoid:

Do not try to forcefully swallow large pieces of rice or bread. Never use tweezers, toothpicks, or other sharp objects to remove the bone. If the pain is severe, do not wait for too long. Contact a doctor.

When should you see a doctor?

If these home remedies don't provide relief within 20-30 minutes and you experience any of the following issues, you must immediately contact an ENT specialist.

Difficulty in breathing

Severe pain while swallowing

Constant bleeding

The bone is visible but you can't remove it

The problem continues even after a few hours

Remember, home remedies may not always work to remove a fish bone stuck in your throat. If you experience pain, swelling, difficulty swallowing, or breathing problems, it is always best to see a doctor right away.

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