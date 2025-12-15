- Home
Mystery Temple: Some temples in our country are very special. At night, the idol of Goddess Kali in that temple disappears. Find out why this happens.
The Temple Where Goddess Kali Disappears
This unique temple's Kali idol is visible by day but vanishes at night, locals say. They believe she goes out to solve devotees' problems, a miracle that draws growing crowds.
Where is this temple?
Located in Kasipur, West Bengal, devotees see Kali as a living force. They believe she leaves at night to solve their problems, and many claim their prayers have been answered.
Growing Devotees
As news spread, crowds surged. Many devotees claim the goddess solved their problems. Some even say they've seen the idol vanish at night and reappear in the morning.
Faith is Key
Skeptics say it's a matter of faith, not science, suggesting the idol might be moved as part of a ritual. Still, no one questions the devotees' strong belief in the miracle.
