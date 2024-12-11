Varanasi SHOCKER! Priest slits throat, dies after 24-hour ritual seeking Goddess Kali's vision

The priest is identified as Amit Sharma and had been engaged in an intense 24-hour worship ritual, hoping for a divine revelation. According to his wife, Julie, Sharma locked himself in their rented home's courtyard, invoking the deity with deep devotion.

In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old priest in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi died by suicide after reportedly failing to receive a vision of Goddess Kali despite hours of fervent worship. The incident took place on Tuesday (December 11) in the city's Gaay Ghat area, leaving the local community in shock.

The priest is identified as Amit Sharma and had been engaged in an intense 24-hour worship ritual, hoping for a divine revelation. According to his wife, Julie, Sharma locked himself in their rented home's courtyard, invoking the deity with deep devotion.

India evacuates 75 nationals from war-torn Syria amid civil unrest; check details

Julie, who was cooking at the time, heard her husband cry out, "Maa Kali darshan do" (Mother Kali, show yourself). Alarmed, she rushed to the scene and found him lying on the floor in a pool of blood, a cutter by his side. Neighbours, startled by the commotion, also rushed to the courtyard and witnessed the harrowing sight.

Efforts were made to save Sharma as his wife and neighbours immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival, according to authorities.

Julie recounted that Sharma had been overwhelmed with frustration after his attempts to seek a vision of the Goddess did not bear fruit. Police reports confirm that the priest took the drastic step of slitting his throat in a moment of despair.

Kodaikanal, Coonoor brace for downpour as Tamil Nadu weatherman sounds alarm

The local police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Sharma's body has been sent for post-mortem, and authorities are collecting statements from neighbours and family members to piece together the events leading to the tragedy.

Latest Videos