Varanasi SHOCKER! Priest slits throat, dies after 24-hour ritual seeking Goddess Kali's vision

The priest is identified as Amit Sharma and had been engaged in an intense 24-hour worship ritual, hoping for a divine revelation. According to his wife, Julie, Sharma locked himself in their rented home's courtyard, invoking the deity with deep devotion.

Varanasi SHOCKER! Priest slits throat, dies after 24-hour ritual seeking Goddess Kali vision AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 9:51 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 9:52 AM IST

In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old priest in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi died by suicide after reportedly failing to receive a vision of Goddess Kali despite hours of fervent worship. The incident took place on Tuesday (December 11) in the city's Gaay Ghat area, leaving the local community in shock.

The priest is identified as Amit Sharma and had been engaged in an intense 24-hour worship ritual, hoping for a divine revelation. According to his wife, Julie, Sharma locked himself in their rented home's courtyard, invoking the deity with deep devotion.

India evacuates 75 nationals from war-torn Syria amid civil unrest; check details

Julie, who was cooking at the time, heard her husband cry out, "Maa Kali darshan do" (Mother Kali, show yourself). Alarmed, she rushed to the scene and found him lying on the floor in a pool of blood, a cutter by his side. Neighbours, startled by the commotion, also rushed to the courtyard and witnessed the harrowing sight.

Efforts were made to save Sharma as his wife and neighbours immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival, according to authorities.

Julie recounted that Sharma had been overwhelmed with frustration after his attempts to seek a vision of the Goddess did not bear fruit. Police reports confirm that the priest took the drastic step of slitting his throat in a moment of despair.

Kodaikanal, Coonoor brace for downpour as Tamil Nadu weatherman sounds alarm

The local police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Sharma's body has been sent for post-mortem, and authorities are collecting statements from neighbours and family members to piece together the events leading to the tragedy.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru man who stole bikes for Jolly rides with girlfriend arrested after 10 years vkp

Bengaluru man who stole bikes for ‘Jolly rides’ with girlfriend arrested after 10 years

Delhi Polls 2025: Arvind Kejriwal rules out alliance with Congress, confirms solo contest AJR

Delhi Polls 2025: Arvind Kejriwal rules out alliance with Congress, confirms solo contest

Karnataka on alert: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms for next 2 days vkp

Karnataka on alert: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms for next 2 days

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-120 December 11 2024 winning ticket prize money first prize rs 1 crore anr

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-120 December 11 2024: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore?

Atul Subhash suicide case: Bengaluru police book wife, in-laws for harassment and extortion vkp

Atul Subhash suicide case: Bengaluru police book wife, in-laws for harassment and extortion

Recent Stories

Uttar Pradesh government announces 8% DA Hike for transport corporation employees AJR

Uttar Pradesh government announces 8% DA Hike for transport corporation employees

Bengaluru man who stole bikes for Jolly rides with girlfriend arrested after 10 years vkp

Bengaluru man who stole bikes for ‘Jolly rides’ with girlfriend arrested after 10 years

Over 300 deadly virus samples go missing from Australian lab in 'major biosecurity breach' shk

Over 300 deadly virus samples go missing from Australian lab in ‘major biosecurity breach'

Gita Jayanti 2024: 5 main themes in Bhagavad Gita anr

Gita Jayanti 2024: 5 main themes in Bhagavad Gita

Gita Jayanti 2024: 5 main themes in Bhagavad Gita anr

Gita Jayanti 2024: 5 main themes in Bhagavad Gita

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon