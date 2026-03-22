Hungarian Tradition: Why these people don't clink beer glasses when they say 'Cheers!'
We all love to clink our glasses and shout 'Cheers!' with friends. But did you know there's a country where clinking beer glasses is a big no-no? Here's the surprising story behind it.
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A Unique Custom in Hungary
In Hungary, people happily clink glasses for wine or cocktails. But when it comes to beer, many just raise their mugs without touching. This special tradition has its roots in a major historical event from the 19th century.
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The 1848 Hungarian Revolution
Back in 1848, Hungarians revolted against the Austrian Empire, which was ruled by the Habsburg dynasty. Though they fought hard for freedom, the Austrian army eventually crushed the rebellion. This event became a turning point in Hungary's history.
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13 Generals Paid the Price
After the failed revolution, Austrian authorities executed 13 Hungarian generals who led the freedom struggle. They were hanged in the city of Arad in October 1849. Today, Hungary remembers them as the '13 Martyrs of Arad' and honours them as national heroes.
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The Beer Glass Connection
So, what's the link to beer? Historians say that after the executions, Austrian officials celebrated by clinking their beer glasses. This act deeply insulted the Hungarians. To protest this, they took a vow to never clink beer glasses again.
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A 150-Year-Old Protest Vow
The Hungarians pledged not to clink beer glasses for 150 years as a mark of respect for their fallen heroes. This vow officially ended in 1998, but the tradition is so strong that many people in Hungary still follow it. They simply raise their glasses and say 'Cheers!' without the clink.
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