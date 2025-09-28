Beer and wine still hold surprises. New ACS research reveals how yeast extracts cloud lagers, a test strip detects gluten in beer, tannins explain wine’s mouth-drying effect, and sulfites shift gut bacteria—reshaping how we view these ancient drinks.

Beer and wine have been part of human culture for thousands of years, yet scientists are still uncovering surprising details about how they work — from what makes your lager cloudy to why a sip of red wine makes your lips pucker. Recent research, published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry (ACS), highlights four fascinating findings that blend brewing science with health insights.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

1. Yeast extracts can make lagers cloudy

Hazy beers are trendy, but their cloudiness usually comes from barley proteins and hop polyphenols. Researchers found another way: adding yeast extracts. These extracts interact with proteins in beer through RNA, turning a crystal-clear lager into a cloudy pour. This could offer brewers a new tool to control haziness.

2. A quick test strip can spot gluten in beer

For people who avoid gluten, knowing whether a drink is safe is essential. Scientists developed a lateral flow test strip that detects gluten in under three minutes with 98% accuracy. Tested on both gluten-free foods and regular beer, it showed clear results across safe and unsafe ranges, helping consumers make more confident choices.

3. Tannins explain red wine’s lip-puckering effect

Red wine’s astringent “dry” feeling comes from tannins, compounds that act like lids on aquaporin channels in the tongue and salivary glands. This process lets water flow out more than it flows in, creating that signature mouth-drying sensation. The finding deepens our understanding of how wine shapes taste and texture.

4. Sulfites in wine alter gut bacteria

Sulfites preserve wine but can sometimes cause side effects. In lab-based digestion models, wine with sulfites reduced some beneficial gut bacteria while boosting bacteria linked to negative health outcomes. Interestingly, real wine samples had less drastic effects, likely because polyphenols and other compounds in wine provided some protective balance.

Why this matters

From brewing innovation to health research, these discoveries remind us that even the most ancient drinks are still full of mysteries. For brewers, winemakers, and consumers alike, science is reshaping how we enjoy — and understand — what’s in our glass.