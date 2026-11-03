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Health problems caused by Dalda

Dalda brings multiple health problems to your body. The trans fats in Dalda increase bad cholesterol and decrease good cholesterol. This blocks your blood vessels and leads to heart attacks and strokes. Eating it regularly slows down your metabolism and causes obesity. Trans fats also increase insulin resistance. This leads to Type-2 diabetes. Your liver struggles to break down these cheap fats. This causes a fatty liver. Dalda digests very slowly and causes bloating and indigestion. Heating Dalda again and again creates cancer-causing chemicals. Many street vendors still use Dalda for bakery items, parottas, samosas, and sweets. You should avoid outside food and use pure ghee at home.