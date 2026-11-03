With gold and silver prices placing a strain on holiday shopping budgets, enjoying Dhanteras does not always need spending a fortune on precious metals. Several inexpensive objects are usually connected with wealth, good fortune, cleanliness, and fresh starts.

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, will take place on Friday, November 6, 2026. The event marks the start of Diwali celebrations, and many families buy new items as part of the ritual. From brass diyas to coriander seeds, these are some inexpensive items you may consider purchasing this Dhanteras.