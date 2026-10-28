Zomato launched a clever marketing campaign inspired by the viral ghee moment of actor Saif Ali Khan. The trend began after Saif won an extensive supply of Gowardhan Ghee on a popular television show and later joked about not receiving his prize.

Zomato has found a clever way to turn Saif Ali Khan’s viral ghee moment into a marketing opportunity, and the internet is loving it. The food delivery platform has given its delivery bags a humorous makeover, using witty slogans inspired by the actor’s much-discussed two-year supply of Gowardhan Ghee.

The campaign features delivery partners carrying bags printed with playful wordplay around Saif’s name and his unexpected association with the everyday kitchen staple. Some of the slogans include “Extra ghee just to be Saif”, “Drive on the Saif side”, “Starring Saunf Ali Khan” and “From the House of Pakodi”.

Sharing pictures of the campaign on social media, Zomato captioned its post, “Better Saif than sorry.” Gowardhan Ghee joined the fun, replying, “We see you're riding on the trend, saifly.”

Watch the viral post here:

The campaign quickly caught users’ attention, with social media users praising the brand’s timing and creativity. One user wrote, “Ghee-nius. Saif to say, @zomato never disappoints.” Another joked that Zomato deserved a lifetime supply of ghee for the campaign.

Other reactions included, “The House of Pakodi. The admin is a gheenius,” and “Now that you've got your ghee, keep it Saif. Just saying, for the Saifer side.” Another user quipped, “The Saif multiverse is expanding,” while someone else called it “a Saif way of marketing.”

How Saif Ali Khan’s Ghee Moment Went Viral

The trend began when Saif appeared alongside Akshay Kumar on Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actors won a two-year supply of Gowardhan Ghee, prompting an enthusiastic reaction from Saif. His excitement quickly became meme material.

The joke gained further momentum when Saif later spoke about not receiving the promised prize during an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Fans joined the conversation, and the episode evolved into a social media sensation.

Saif subsequently shared a promotional video featuring the ghee, adding another twist to the story. Zomato’s latest campaign has now extended the joke beyond social media, turning delivery bags into moving advertisements for one of the internet’s favourite celebrity memes.