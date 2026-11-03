Diwali 2026 will be celebrated on November 8. Know about the Lakshmi Puja date, Amavasya Tithi, Shubh Muhurat for each city, must-have Puja Samagri and step-by-step guide for the ritual.

Diwali is a great time to pray for prosperity, happiness and fresh starts with your loved ones. A key part of Diwali is Lakshmi Puja, which is prayed for Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. As Diwali 2026 approaches, people are getting ready to welcome the gods with decorated homes, traditional offerings and prayers.

This year Diwali will fall on Sunday November 8th 2026 and will be celebrated on the Kartik Amavasya. Lakshmi Puja is best performed in the evenings during the Pradosh Kaal and during the Vrishabha Kaal. Each city will have different times for Lakshmi Puja.

Below is all you need to know about Lakshmi Puja, Amavasya Tithi and what items you’ll need for your Diwali 2026.

Lakshmi Puja Date And Amavasya Tithi

According to the Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja will take place on November 8th.

Important times:

Diwali – Sunday 8th November 2026

Amavasya Tithi Begins – 11:27am, November 8th

Amavasya Tithi Ends – 12:31pm, November 9th

Event: Kartik Amavasya

The Amavasya runs through until November 9th but the actual Lakshmi Puja will take place on the evening of November 8th.

Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat (City Wise)

Lakshmi Puja is usually performed during the Pradosh Kaal (around sunset). It is believed that the worship is best performed during the Vrishabha Lagna (fixed Taurus).

Below is the Muhurat for each city on November 8th:

City Lakshmi Puja Muhurat

Ahmedabad 6:23pm – 8:21pm

Bengaluru 6:19pm – 8:20pm

Chennai 6:08pm – 8:09pm

Delhi 5:55pm – 7:50pm

Hyderabad 6:09pm – 8:08pm

Kolkata 5:21pm – 7:19pm

Mumbai 6:28pm – 8:27pm

Pune 6:25pm – 8:25pm

The timings depend on the city.

Why Is Lakshmi Puja Celebrated During Diwali?

Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped as the goddess of wealth and abundance. Offering prayers to her on Kartik Amavasya will bring happiness and wealth to your home, based on Hindu beliefs.

Lord Ganesha is also worshipped as he is the God of Obstacles. He is also the God of wisdom and good beginnings. This shows we want to be prosperous with wisdom and success.

Another key tradition is lighting diyas. The earthen lamps represent the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

Lakshmi Puja 2026 – Puja Items

Ensure you have the following items to hand before your evening prayers:

Idols or pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha

Wooden chowki and red/yellow cloth

Kalash, Coconut and Mango Leaves

Lotus or Marigold flowers and garlands

Kumkum, Haldi and Akshat

Fruit, Sweets, Kheel and Batashe

Coins, Paan and Supari

Ghee/Oil Diyas and Cotton Wicks

Agarbatti, Camphor and Gangajal

Aarti Thali and Bell

Items may vary depending on location and family traditions.

Lakshmi Puja Vidhi (Step By Step)

The following steps are commonly taken when performing Lakshmi Puja:

Clean your home – Ensure your prayer space is clean. Create a Rangoli at the front door and decorate with flowers and Torans.

Set up your chowki – Place your clean cloth onto the wooden chowki. Place your idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha. Place the kalash nearby.

Offer flowers, Kumkum, Akshat and sweets to Lord Ganesha.

Offer flowers, fruit, traditional sweets and coins to Goddess Lakshmi. Pray for prosperity and happiness.

Recite Mantras and perform Aarti – Say Lakshmi Mantras. Offer Bhog. Perform Aarti.

Light Diyasp and offer Prasad. Light your front door and other areas of your home. Offer Prasad to your family.

Ensure everything is set up in advance, follow your family traditions and ensure you are using the correct Muhurat for your city. Ensure you do not have any candles near to any curtains or flammable items.