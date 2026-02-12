Early Warning Signs of Heart Disease: 10 Symptoms to Watch For
A weak heart can't pump enough blood for the body's vital functions. The heart might lose its ability to work right due to issues like coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes.
Not all heart problems show clear signs. So, it's key to spot the symptoms. A bad diet, no exercise, and stress can all raise your risk of heart disease.
Heart disease is a leading cause of death globally, with about 18 million deaths yearly. A healthy lifestyle can lower risks. Here are key signs of poor heart health you shouldn't ignore.
Chest discomfort is the first sign. Never ignore pressure, tightness, pain, or discomfort in your chest. Get medical help right away, especially if you also feel short of breath.
An irregular heartbeat is another sign. If your pulse is erratic, too fast, or too slow, it could mean your heart health is poor. See a doctor if you notice this happening often.
Shortness of breath is another sign of heart disease. It might feel like your throat is being squeezed, which is called "angina." It means your heart is struggling to pump blood. See a doctor if this happens often.
Don't brush off indigestion or stomach pain. You might experience these issues when you have heart problems. Be extra careful if you have weird digestive issues along with other symptoms.
Dizziness is a symptom of heart disease. Feeling it with chest pain or shortness of breath is a serious warning. If you get dizzy, even mildly, or it happens often, see a doctor to check your heart.
Swollen ankles can be a sign of poor heart health. While fatigue or long periods of sitting can cause it, severe or constant swelling might point to heart failure. See a doctor for any major or persistent swelling.
Feeling extremely tired even after plenty of rest can be a sign of heart trouble. Women might feel this fatigue more strongly, so it's important not to ignore it.
Never ignore chronic loud snoring, as it can strain your heart. A persistent cough with white or pink mucus might mean your heart isn't pumping well, causing fluid buildup in the lungs.
