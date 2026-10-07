Many people take medicines with tea, coffee, or milk. But this does not work for all medicines. Drinks like milk, tea, and coffee can stop your body from absorbing certain medicines properly. You should always take your medicine with plain water unless your doctor or the label tells you otherwise.

You must also follow some other important rules. You should not lie down immediately after swallowing a pill. Some medicines can cause a burning sensation if they get stuck in your esophagus. You should never crush or break a pill just because it is big. You must not open a capsule or change the dose yourself. Companies make special pills to dissolve in your body in a specific way. You should not make any changes without asking your doctor or pharmacist.

Small habits can change how well your medicines work. You must pay attention to the time and method of taking your pills. You should always follow the instructions given by your doctor or the medicine label.