Sundar Nursery to Lodhi Gardens: 5 Best parks in Delhi for a perfect day out
If you plan a day out with family, friends, or a partner, check out our top 5 park recommendations for an enjoyable and relaxing experience.
Delhi, a thriving metropolis, is renowned for its calm green spaces that provide a break from our hectic life in addition to its historical landmarks and lively culture. Visitors travel from all over the world to see the capital city's unparalleled splendor.
Delhi is home to a number of lovely parks that are ideal for leisurely strolls, picnics, or just relaxing in the great outdoors. The city's current weather makes it ideal to explore these parks.
Here are Delhi's top five parks that you simply must see:
Sundar Nursery
Nestled near Humayun’s Tomb, Sundar Nursery offers a blend of history and nature with its picturesque gardens, bonsai collection, butterfly conservatory, and aromatic garden. Visit on weekdays for a peaceful experience; nearest metro is JLN Stadium.
Lodhi Gardens
Located in central Delhi, Lodhi Gardens spans 90 acres and features landscaped gardens and medieval tombs. Perfect for serene morning walks, it opens at 6 AM.
Millennium Indraprastha Park
Millennium Indraprastha Park offers breathtaking views of the city and the Yamuna River. Jangpura is the closest metro station, and it offers quick access to the park.
Deer Park
In Hauz Khas, Deer Park is a tranquil retreat featuring various deer species, peacocks, rabbits, and birds. Ideal for leisurely walks and wildlife enthusiasts, it also has a butterfly conservatory. The nearest metro station is Green Park.
Nehru Park
Situated in Chanakyapuri, Nehru Park is one of Delhi’s largest green spaces. Enjoy boating, musical concerts, or a peaceful stroll. It's a great spot for photos, with Jor Bagh being the nearest metro station.