    Exercise to Immunity: 7 ways to prevent heatstroke during summer

    We spoke to Dr Pavithra R, Consultant- Internal medicine, Manipal Hospital Hebbal, who gave us 7 ways to keep the body cool this summer and prevent heat strokes.

     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 9, 2022, 6:33 PM IST

    As we have noticed, thorough knowledge about heatstroke can help prevent extreme conditions like coma, neurological disorder, or the development of secondary infections due to heatstroke in people. Heart stroke cases are rising this summer due to an increase in body temperature above 104 degrees Fahrenheit, in response to its surroundings. Here are a few ways to keep the body cool this summer and prevent heat strokes.

    Keep yourself hydrated 
    Always keep yourself hydrated during summer as the body sweats a lot in a hot climate. Excess water loss may lead to heatstroke, dizziness, kidney stones, etc. Drink plenty of fluids once in two hours.

    Maintain body temperature: The water in your body acts as a thermoregulator and cools the body through sweating. The continuous process of wetting the body may lead to the draining of body liquid necessary for other vital functions. Hence, maintain your body temperature by frequent exposure to air conditioners, fans, and a cool outdoor environment.

    Wear proper clothing
    Wear light-coloured, loose cotton clothing. The excess sweat is absorbed by the clothes and evaporated into the atmosphere. This prevents skin infection and retention of heat, leading to heat strokes and discomfort during summer.

    Exercise
    As 75 per cent of the muscle is made up of water, it is necessary to maintain water balance in the body for optimal function of the muscles. It acts as a lubricant for muscles and joints and helps in easy movements during sitting, standing, walking, and performing other activities. The excess draining of water from the body may affect the body's normal functioning. Hence, avoid extreme exercise during summer as it drains the water from the body and leads to heatstroke.

    Health complications
    People with health complications like seizures, thyroid dysfunction, and other health problems should be very cautious about heat strokes. Extreme heat is believed to trigger a seizure in children. Also, conditions like hyperthyroidism can lead to excess sweating and increase the risk of heatstroke. Hence, people with health problems need to understand the nature of their ailment and take preventive measures.

    Medications
    Several medications increase the body temperature by decreasing the sweating in the body, increasing the urinary output, and also making your skin more prone to sunburns. It is important to know the nature of the medication used for chronic health conditions like urinary retention, high blood pressure, and depression as these drugs make the body more prone to heat strokes, hampering the normal thermoregulation in the body.

    Immunity
    Immunity is one of the important components in preventing any health disorders. Heatwaves can reduce the body's immune response to flu and also can make the person more sensitive to heat-related illness. Hence eat healthy food and drink plenty of fruit juice that builds your immunity.

    It is always ideal to cool the person immediately with ice-cold water during heat strokes. Examine the temperature through the rectal path as it gives the exact core body temperature and provides immediate medical intervention during heatstroke to save the patient from a life-threatening condition like coma and death. 

    Last Updated May 9, 2022, 6:33 PM IST
